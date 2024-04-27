World´s runners compete in Finestrat

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 13:53

Puig Campaña Vertical Kilometre Credit: Finestrat Council, X

More than 360 people from 12 countries face the inspiring challenge of the Puig Campaña Vertical Kilometre race in Finestrat.

The Department of Sports with Reto 8000 Mountain Club and the Federation of Mountain and Climbing Sports of the Valencian Community organized the 15th edition of the Puig Campaña for April 28.

Covering a distance of 3.6 kilometres on a slope of 1,050 metres, the runners undertake the challenge for the Spanish Club Championship, Regional Championship and World Cup of the International Skyrunning Federation.

The participants unite from 29 municipalities across Spain and 11 countries worldwide to explore the unique route of Finestrat and its breathtaking sea views.

The route is part of the international Open Championship circuit, passing through Brazil, Portugal, Italy, Andorra, Bulgaria, Austria and Colombia.

The Championship will distribute a prize of €4,000 amongst the categories, including €1,000 for the first, €600 for the second and €400 for the third club.

The first-place runner will proceed to compete for the World Championship. The Councilor for Sports, Beatriz Quintillan emphasized:” We are excited and expectant because it is one of the most international editions of the Vertical Kilometer that we have celebrated to date.”