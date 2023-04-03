Fuengirola’s ‘Sports Mountain’ comes with a whopping budget of €5.5 million

The planning takes advantage of the 27,000 square metres of space in this area, which will become the large recreational area of Los Pacos and the eastern part of the city.

The Mayoress, Ana Mula, confirmed: “The project is tremendously exciting.”

“The people of Fuengirola, and especially those who live in Los Pacos, are going to have a large park where they can have fun and practice many sports.”

“We continue working to provide the city with more and better green areas.”

The mayoress added: “There will also be multi-purpose courts, a climbing wall, callisthenics equipment, children’s attractions and bio-health facilities.”

“The designer has also extended the shaded and rest areas with vegetation and awnings, walking and leisure areas for families with small children, as well as picnic areas.”