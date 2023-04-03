BREAKING: Another MASSIVE English Premier League manager sacking Close
Trending:

Fuengirola’s ‘Sports Mountain’ comes with a whopping budget of €5.5 million

By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 13:48

Fuengirola’s 'Sports Mountain' comes with a whopping budget of €5.5 million. Image: Fuengirola Town Hall.

It will have three large areas with different sports facilities, shaded areas, as well as a car park with a capacity for 56 vehicles.

The planning takes advantage of the 27,000 square metres of space in this area, which will become the large recreational area of Los Pacos and the eastern part of the city.

The Mayoress, Ana Mula, confirmed: “The project is tremendously exciting.”

“The people of Fuengirola, and especially those who live in Los Pacos, are going to have a large park where they can have fun and practice many sports.”

“We continue working to provide the city with more and better green areas.”

The mayoress added: “There will also be multi-purpose courts, a climbing wall, callisthenics equipment, children’s attractions and bio-health facilities.”

“The designer has also extended the shaded and rest areas with vegetation and awnings, walking and leisure areas for families with small children, as well as picnic areas.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

Continue Reading