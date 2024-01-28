By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 16:15
Benidorm breaks records: Cyclocross World Cup triumphs. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm has once again been a resounding success in terms of attendance and organisation, even surpassing last year’s results.
The event has also achieved a spectacular promotional impact, showcasing Benidorm as a destination for sporting events.
Over the weekend of January 20 and 21, more than 15,000 fans gathered along the route to watch the race and create a great atmosphere for the riders.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.