Trending:

Benidorm breaks records: Cyclocross World Cup triumphs

By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 16:15

Benidorm breaks records: Cyclocross World Cup triumphs.

Benidorm breaks records: Cyclocross World Cup triumphs. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm has once again been a resounding success in terms of attendance and organisation, even surpassing last year’s results.

The event has also achieved a spectacular promotional impact, showcasing Benidorm as a destination for sporting events.

Over the weekend of January 20 and 21, more than 15,000 fans gathered along the route to watch the race and create a great atmosphere for the riders.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading