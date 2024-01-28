By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 16:15

Benidorm breaks records: Cyclocross World Cup triumphs. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The Cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm has once again been a resounding success in terms of attendance and organisation, even surpassing last year’s results.

The event has also achieved a spectacular promotional impact, showcasing Benidorm as a destination for sporting events.

Over the weekend of January 20 and 21, more than 15,000 fans gathered along the route to watch the race and create a great atmosphere for the riders.