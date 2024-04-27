Driving rural tourism boom in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 27 Apr 2024 • 13:14

Countryside Charms Image: Shutterstock/ BigDane

THE Axarquía region in the Province of Malaga holds over 20 per cent of the rural accommodation available in Andalucia. Felix Zea, the founder of Ruralidays, described the growth in rural tourism accommodation as ‘truly extraordinary’ during the company’s 15th-anniversary celebration at the Torrox local theatre. Ruralidays manages 2,600 houses in Andalucia, with 743 located in the Axarquía.

Economic Impact: Rural Accommodation in Andalucia

The sector’s economic impact exceeds €20 million annually, with Torrox alone generating €3.5 million in rural tourism revenue over the past four years, thanks to successful public-private collaboration.

Torrox: A Prime Destination Revisited

Torrox, once dubbed the ‘Germany of Southern Europe’ due to a strategic tourism push in the 1970s, remains a prime destination. Following Torrox, Frigiliana, Cómpeta, and Nerja rank high for rural tourism.

Nearly 30 per cent of Torrox’s visitors are domestic, with Germany, the Netherlands, and France leading among international tourists. The trend underscores Andalucia’s appeal as a diverse and welcoming destination for rural getaways.

