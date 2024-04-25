News in Brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Image: Shutterstock/Tsuguliev

Salsa Classes

EVERY Thursday at The Circles in Nerja from 7 pm until 9 pm Miguel Angel Wiede hosts free Bachata and Salsa classes for those who want to learn.

Flamenco Show

EL Rincon del Arte in Torrox is hosting a Flamenco show on April 27 at 9.30 pm for tickets see giglon.com or call 615 44 14 49/ 645 38 64 08.

Beach Yoga

EVERY Wednesday at 10 am enjoy yoga on the beach and brunch and on Tuesday evening sunset yoga at 7.15 pm on Torrox Costa with Yoga Vidya. The meeting point is their studio on Av. America 15 mins before. For registration and more information WhatsApp 644 59 73 53.

Irish Choir

ON May 11 a top choir from Ireland will be performing along with the Competa Choir at the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion on Plaza Almijara in Competa at 6 pm. The entrance is free but they encourage donations for the local charity.

Walking Football

TRY walking football on Sundays from 8.45-10.30 and Thursdays from 6 pm-7 pm at San Roque Stadium, Torrox Pueblo just off the A7. For people aged 50+ and 60+ contact 711 006 992.

Nerja Fires

NINE bins caught fire in Nerja recently, with incidents on Calle Almuñécar and Via Romana. No casualties were reported, only material damage. Firefighters quickly contained the flames, preventing further harm to nearby homes and vehicles. Local police also responded to the scenes.

Residents Day

ON Sunday, April 28, Nerja‘s Plaza de España will be bustling with the 22nd Resident’s Day event. The event, aimed at encouraging a community atmosphere among the town’s diverse international residents, was announced by Resident Delegate Councillor Ana María Muñoz.

Kicking off at noon with a concert by the Nerja Music Band, the day will feature performances by groups and artists from various countries until 5 PM. Over 20 stands representing different foreign associations and collectives in the town will be present.

Muñoz hinted at a surprise tribute to a yet-to-be-revealed resident association known for their significant contributions to Nerja. The event, hosted by Paula Anthony, extends an open invitation to locals, tourists, and visitors to join in the festivities at Plaza de España on Sunday, April 28.

