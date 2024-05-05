An Indian experience

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 May 2024 • 10:09

Elena Botica and Renu Hossain Photo: Screenshot / YouTube

Enjoy everything about India in the gardens of Tottam A&H El Jardín in Alhaurin el Grande on Saturday May 11 from 10am until 6pm.

The day will start with a session of yoga in the open air by Kasia Mana and Esperanza at 10am. At 12.30pm the whole family is invited to travel through the magical culture and mythology of India’s Classical Dance with Vasumati.

Throughout the day Roberto will be available to talk about Ayurveda and you will enjoy a lunch of Indian specialities in the open air.

And at 4pm you are invited to immerse yourselves in traditional India with a concert by Vishranti, traditional Indian music from North India with Elena Botica and Renu Hossain.

Renu Hossain is London born of Bengali heritage and is a composer, producer, tabla-player and percussionist (originally a percussionist for Grace Jones). Elena Botica is a flute player singer, composer and a certified Indian classical music teacher.

Come and enjoy India with the whole family, tickets are €15 per person and reservations can be made by phone on +34 607 923 008

As soon as you get to know El Jardín, you’ll want to keep visiting. They offer you dishes prepared freshly with seasonal products. Careful, thoughtful and lovingly prepared cuisine, creating a link with the beauty of the environment that welcomes you.