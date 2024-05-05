Comedy show with award winning comedians

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 May 2024 • 10:02

Photo: Facebook / Lou Conran

Enjoy an evening with two award winning comedians from the UK who will leave you wanting more. It’s at El Patio, Calle Los Romeros in Torremolinos on Saturday May 18 from 7pm to 10pm.

Eddy Brimson and Lou Conran are the star turns. Eddy is an award winning comedian with over 20 years experience as a professional live performer. Well established as one of the country’s most sought after headline acts. Eddy has also performed comedy in clubs and at festivals throughout the world, from Shanghai to Auckland, Edinburgh to Oslo and has numerous TV and Radio credits to his name, including appearances on BBC Radio 4 Specials and BBC Scotland’s Comedy Underground. Despite being English, Eddy was nominated for best headliner by the scottish comedy awards panel in 2018, and for best event at the Edinburgh Festival in 2019.

Lou Conran trained at the Oxford School of Speech and Drama many years ago, and was told off for not taking acting too seriously! She won best MC Award 2020/21 and was a finalist in the best show award for funny women.

There will be some local acts joining them on the night, the show will last roughly two ‘Spanish’ hours with two ‘Spanish’ 15 minutes breaks, with Lou as the headliner. The venue has a lovely in house bar and there will be some grub to keep you going.

After the comedy’s over, the party starts and goes on until the last person is standing. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm with two breaks for drinks. You can get your tickets online at the website