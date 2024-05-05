Sister Sledge: A Timeless Groove

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 May 2024 • 9:38

Timeless tunes from Sister Sledge Credit: Facebook

Dancefloors around the globe have been ignited by infectious beats and timeless tunes from Sister Sledge for decades. This summer, the group is set to bring their legendary sound to Mallorca at the Port Adriano Musical Festival

Lost in Music

In 1979, the worldwide hit and iconic album ‘We are Family’ catapulted the group to fame. Sisters Debbie, Joni, Kathy and Kim Sledge crafted some of the greatest dance anthems of all time, including the iconic tracks – ‘Lost in Music’, ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’ and ‘Thinking of You’.

Sister Sledge have performed in some of the most prestigious venues in the world, from Madison Square Garden to London’s Royal Albert Hall. They have entertained the Clintons at the White House, and Pope Francis during the 2015 World Meeting of Families.

Inspiring Goodwill Around the World

Displaying a strong commitment to noble causes, the group recently took to the stage at a fundraising gala for a London air ambulance charity. The sisters were honoured to be in the company of HRH Prince William, the Prince of Wales. Through their music and charitable work, Sister Sledge continues to inspire unity, joy, and goodwill around the world.

Please find more information about the Port Adriano Music Festival and ticket sales here.