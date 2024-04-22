Michelin Guide shines spotlight on Nerja and Velez Malaga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 13:35

Explore Nerja & Velez Malaga's Michelin-Rated Restaurants Image: Facebook/Restaurant Oliva

NERJA and Velez Malaga are emerging as culinary hotspots, with restaurants featured in the 23 restaurants recommended by the prestigious Michelin Guide. These establishments join a total of 783 across Spain celebrated for their culinary skills and contribution to the gastronomic landscape.

Culinary Gems of Nerja and Velez Malaga

Among the honoured establishments are culinary gems like Oliva and Sollun in Nerja and Chinchín Puerto in Velez Malaga, showcasing the region’s diverse flavours and gastronomic creativity. From the elegant ambiance of La Cosmopolita to the innovative cuisine of Tragatá, each restaurant offers a unique dining experience rooted in quality and excellence.

Michelin Guide Recognition Elevates Status

The Michelin Guide’s recognition not only elevates the status of these restaurants but also shines a spotlight on the rich culinary heritage of the region. With this accolade, Nerja and Velez Malaga further solidify their position as must-visit destinations for food enthusiasts seeking unforgettable dining experiences.

Invitation to Enjoy Andalucía’s Finest Flavors

As Miguel Pereda, director of Michelin Experiences España stated these recommended restaurants represent the epitome of culinary excellence, inviting locals and tourists to enjoy the finest flavours Andalucía has to offer.

For more Axarquia news click here