Michelin Guide shines spotlight on Nerja and Velez Malaga

Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 13:35
Explore Nerja & Velez Malaga's Michelin-Rated Restaurants
Image: Facebook/Restaurant Oliva
NERJA and Velez Malaga are emerging as culinary hotspots, with restaurants featured in the 23 restaurants recommended by the prestigious Michelin Guide. These establishments join a total of 783 across Spain celebrated for their culinary skills and contribution to the gastronomic landscape.
Among the honoured establishments are culinary gems like Oliva and Sollun in Nerja and Chinchín Puerto in Velez Malaga, showcasing the region’s diverse flavours and gastronomic creativity. From the elegant ambiance of La Cosmopolita to the innovative cuisine of Tragatá, each restaurant offers a unique dining experience rooted in quality and excellence.
The Michelin Guide’s recognition not only elevates the status of these restaurants but also shines a spotlight on the rich culinary heritage of the region. With this accolade, Nerja and Velez Malaga further solidify their position as must-visit destinations for food enthusiasts seeking unforgettable dining experiences.
As Miguel Pereda, director of Michelin Experiences España stated these recommended restaurants represent the epitome of culinary excellence, inviting locals and tourists to enjoy the finest flavours Andalucía has to offer.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
