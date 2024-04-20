Spotlight on Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 11:11

Discover the timeless charm of Nerja Image: Shutterstock/ Florian Augustin

Nerja is a beautiful coastal town located in the eastern tip of Malaga province. It was once a sleepy fishing village but is now a popular resort town, known for its beaches, cliffs, and caves. Nerja has a charming town centre with narrow streets, whitewashed houses, and traditional Andalucian architecture. There are also a number of shops, restaurants, and tapas bars.

Beaches of Nerja

Nerja has over 16 kilometres of coastline with a variety of beaches to choose from, including long stretches of sandy beach and small, secluded coves. The most popular beaches are Burriana Beach and Torrecilla Beach, which have both been awarded Blue Flag status for their cleanliness and facilities.

Balcón de Europa

Balcón de Europa is a scenic viewpoint and is one of the most popular attractions in Nerja. It offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding cliffs. There is also a promenade with shops and restaurants.

Nerja Caves

Nerja Caves are some of the most famous in Spain. They were discovered in 1959 and contain a series of prehistoric paintings dating back over 40,000 years. The caves are open to the public for tours.

Nerja is a great place to visit or settle down for a relaxing beach holiday or a more active holiday exploring the caves and other attractions in the area. The town is also a popular destination for winter sun, as it has a mild climate all year round.

Nerja Local Weekly Market

EVERY Tuesday, locals and tourists alike flock to the bustling Nerja weekly market, known as ‘El Mercadillo de Nerja’, for its array of goods and vibrant atmosphere. Situated on C/ Mirto, adjacent to the Almijara II urbanisation, this open-air market boasts 180 stalls offering everything from fresh produce to household items and clothing.

Vendors enthusiastically advertise their wares, creating a lively ambiance among the chatter of curious onlookers and eager shoppers. From fruits and vegetables to cosmetics and homeware, there’s something for everyone at this quintessential village market, all at reasonable prices.

Operating from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm every Tuesday (excluding holidays), entry to the market is free. Accessing the market is convenient, with ample parking nearby and bus service available from the town centre for just €1. Alternatively, Nerja Taxis offers transport for approximately €7, accommodating up to four passengers. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the vibrant Nerja weekly market, a treasure trove of local delights.

Local News

Nerja Movie Magic

NERJA continues to shine as an example in the global film industry, boasting a rich legacy spanning decades. With many high-profile audiovisual productions annually, the town has become a favourite for filmmakers worldwide.

From hosting beloved classics like ‘Verano Azul’ (Blue Summer) to the latest sensation ‘Wallbanger’ by Tosca Musk, Elon Musk’s sister, Nerja’s cobblestone streets and stunning vistas have attracted the attention of filmmakers for decades. ‘Summer Rain’ directed by Antonio Banderas, a Spanish drama film that showcases the beauty of Nerja’s landscapes and was partially filmed in the town. ‘The Papal Chase’ comedy film, starring Tom Conti and directed by Peter Richardson also shot some scenes there. These are some more examples of movies filmed in Nerja.

This week, the Andalucian Government earmarked €2,215,000 to fund feature films, documentaries, and other audiovisual projects in the region. Among them, €1,800,000 will support fiction or animated feature films and TV movies, with €700,000 designated for emerging directors to foster creative talent. An additional €415,000 will aid documentary projects, ensuring Andalucía remains a cinematic powerhouse for years to come.

Nerja Music Festival

JOSÉ Alberto Armijo, the mayor of Nerja, has announced the launch of a music festival named ‘Ciudad de Nerja’ (City of Nerja) during the presentation of the Cave Festival. Armijo expressed his intention to spearhead a project to establish a festival in Nerja, coordinated by the Town Council in collaboration with other administrations, including the Nerja Cave Foundation. This project aims to bring a music festival to the heart of Nerja for the first time in history.

While the festival is slated for 2025, Armijo, also the vice president of the Nerja Cave Foundation, affirmed their dedication to maintaining the Cave Festival as a cultural and touristic landmark, attracting visitors to Nerja.

The 63rd Cave Festival lineup includes renowned artists such as Antoñito Molina, Jhayco, Raule, Chanel, India Martínez, Luis Fonsi, and many more. The Cave Festival begins on June 21 and continues throughout the summer. For more details about the schedule see the Nerja Town Hall website.

Bike Lane

WITH the end of construction works, the bicycle lane linking the roundabout of Oasis de Capistrano to the entrance of Barranco de Maro is now open for public use. Stretching over a kilometre, this new addition to the cycling infrastructure, costing approximately €500,000, is a joint venture between EDUSI funds and the Nerja Town Council.

This lane extension is part of a broader initiative, the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, aimed at enhancing eco-friendly transportation options. It joins two previously completed lanes, from the Burriana roundabout to Oasis de Capistrano and the access to the Sports City.

Mayor José Alberto Armijo expressed his commitment to further expanding and improving the network of bike lanes, envisioning a more sustainable municipality. He urged cyclists to use these lanes, emphasising the role of cycling in promoting environmental consciousness and creating a healthier, greener community for all residents.

