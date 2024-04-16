Nerja’s Rio Chillar: Nature’s refreshing escape

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 17:17
Explore the hidden beauty of Rio Chillar.
Image: Shutterstock/ Jacek Jacobi
Nerja boasts a beautiful hiking and picnic spot in its rugged landscape – Rio Chillar. This serene river, flanked by lush vegetation and towering cliffs, offers a refreshing escape from the bustling tourist scene. The Rio Chillar hiking route has become a favourite among outdoor enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of adventure and tranquillity.
The journey along Rio Chillar begins at the quaint village of Nerja, where visitors take on a scenic hike through the riverbed. Wading through crystal-clear waters, hikers are treated to stunning natural scenery at every turn – from cascading waterfalls to natural pools ideal for a refreshing dip. Along the way, hikers may encounter local flora and fauna, adding to the experience.
Rio Chillar is not just a hiking trail; it’s a sanctuary where visitors can reconnect with nature and unwind in the middle of the serene beauty of the Spanish countryside. Whether seeking adventure or simply a peaceful retreat, Rio Chillar in Nerja promises an unforgettable experience for all who venture into its waters.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
