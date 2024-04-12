Influencer family explores Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Nerja explored Image: Nerja Town Hall

IN a quest to unearth the hidden treasures of Nerja, one family from a well-known social media account made up of three influencer families from Navarra, collectively amassing over 68,000 followers on Instagram under the alias ‘Se Me Cae la Casa Encima,’ (The house is falling on me) enjoyed an expedition through the town.

Exploring Nerja’s Treasures: A Social Media Journey

Specialising in chronicling travels, accommodations, and experiences across Spain, these families are celebrated for their insightful content.

One of these families graced Nerja‘s shores, getting to know the stunning coastal town. Welcomed by Tourism Councillor Ana María Muñoz at the local Tourist Office, they were warmly thanked for selecting Nerja as their destination. This visit not only showcases Nerja’s attraction but also underscores the growing influence of social media in shaping travel preferences.

Social Media Influencers: Shaping Travel Trends

With their substantial online following, the influencers’ posts are anticipated to shed light on Nerja’s offerings, potentially sparking an increase in tourism and economic vitality within the area.

