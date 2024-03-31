Spring season fun at Nerja Cultural Centre

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Mar 2024 • 11:11
From Comedy to Opera
Image: Nerja Town Hall
THE Nerja Town Hall has revealed a vibrant spring program at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre, catering to all tastes and ages.
April kicks off with a lively comedy, followed by a family-friendly performance of ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ and concludes with ‘Mar,’ a blend of theatre and circus marking the start of the Andalucian Theatre Network programming. Flamenco dance takes centre stage with the Gypsy People’s Day Gala and performances by Antonio de Verónica and Saray Cortés. Cuban music, a Bee Gees tribute, and a Lyrical Gala round out the month.
May sees the return of gospel and opera to Nerja, with performances by Gospel Sound Granada and Handel’s ‘Julius Caesar.’ The month begins with Gines Trio’s performance, followed by more flamenco with Agustín Baraja. The Andalucian Theatre Network continues with a Shakespeare play.
From late May to early June, performances move to la Plaza de España for Nerjdanza and the ‘Mares de Nerja’ showcase of performing arts. The Spring Season concludes with a grand Circus Gala as part of the 2024 Cirkorama program by the Málaga Provincial Council.
In addition to these events, the Cultural Centre offers Original Version Cinema Club screenings on Sundays and Wednesdays. For more information see the town hall social media pages.
Catherine McGeer
