Nerja’s tapas route returns

NERJA gears up for its culinary extravaganza as the eagerly awaited Tenth Tapas Route kicks off from April 8 to 21.

Local Restaurants Ready to Tantalise Taste Buds: Fifteen Participants Announced

Fifteen local restaurants are set to tantalise taste buds, announced by Commerce Councillor, Antonio López, alongside Antonio Villasclaras representing the Open Shopping Centre and Nerja Centro. Highlighting its significance, López underlined the event’s role in bolstering tourism and the local economy, extending an enthusiastic invitation to residents and visitors alike.

Competition Heats Up: Rewards Await Tapas Route Participants

The competition heats up with rewards awaiting participants. The restaurant securing the most votes will clinch a €300 cash prize along with a getaway for two. The second place earns €150, while the third-place holder pockets €100. Additionally, the Tapas Route champion not only bags a sumptuous dinner for four but also their weight in beer!

Participation Passports Coming Soon: Stay Tuned for Updates

Antonio Villasclaras hinted at the imminent distribution of participation passports, urging eager foodies to keep an eye on the town hall social media pages.

