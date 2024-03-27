Nerja’s tapas route returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Taste the Victory
Image: Shutterstock/ Takin' Shotz
NERJA gears up for its culinary extravaganza as the eagerly awaited Tenth Tapas Route kicks off from April 8 to 21.
Fifteen local restaurants are set to tantalise taste buds, announced by Commerce Councillor, Antonio López, alongside Antonio Villasclaras representing the Open Shopping Centre and Nerja Centro. Highlighting its significance, López underlined the event’s role in bolstering tourism and the local economy, extending an enthusiastic invitation to residents and visitors alike.
The competition heats up with rewards awaiting participants. The restaurant securing the most votes will clinch a €300 cash prize along with a getaway for two. The second place earns €150, while the third-place holder pockets €100. Additionally, the Tapas Route champion not only bags a sumptuous dinner for four but also their weight in beer!
Antonio Villasclaras hinted at the imminent distribution of participation passports, urging eager foodies to keep an eye on the town hall social media pages.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
