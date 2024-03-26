Step into history: Nerja’s Medieval Market

Trending:

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:33

Step back in time Image: Shutterstock/ victoria karlova

NERJA’S Plaza de España is set to transform into a bustling medieval marketplace this Easter, promising an array of delights for locals and tourists alike. From March 28 to 31, the square will host over 50 stalls, featuring a fusion of gastronomy, craftsmanship, and entertainment.

Announced by Antonio López, the town’s Commerce delegate, and Leandro Losa, representing Malik, the association overseeing the event, the market will be a vibrant hub of activity. Attendees can expect to indulge in delectable culinary treats, peruse unique artisanal wares, and immerse themselves in a diverse program of entertainment.

Highlights include falconry displays, live music performances, theatrical showcases, and engaging workshops. Antonio López expressed enthusiasm, describing the market as a must-visit attraction for both residents and visitors, encouraging all to partake in the festivities. Don’t miss out on this journey back in time right in the heart of Nerja!

