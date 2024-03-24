Nerja tourism booms: February hotel success

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 19:05
Where Tourism Flourishes and Hospitality Shines
Image: Nerja Town Hall
THE Tourism Councillor, Ana María Muñoz, has revealed that hotel occupancy in Nerja during February reached 77.40 per cent, with some establishments even surpassing 90 per cent.
Last year’s February hotel occupancy was 66.56 per cent. Muñoz highlighted Nerja‘s consistent leadership in hotel occupancy in the province of Málaga, starting the year with 73.66 per cent in January, according to data from the Hotel Entrepreneurs Association of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos).
Looking ahead to Easter, Muñoz expressed optimism, citing reservations already exceeding 90 per cent in some establishments. This trend underscores Nerja’s appeal as a tourist destination and suggests a promising season ahead. The town’s scenic beauty, cultural attractions, and hospitality infrastructure continue to attract visitors, contributing to its economic growth and reinforcing its position as a premier destination in the region.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.