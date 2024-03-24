Nerja tourism booms: February hotel success

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 19:05

Where Tourism Flourishes and Hospitality Shines Image: Nerja Town Hall

THE Tourism Councillor, Ana María Muñoz, has revealed that hotel occupancy in Nerja during February reached 77.40 per cent, with some establishments even surpassing 90 per cent.

Nerja Tourism Council Reports Record February Occupancy

Last year’s February hotel occupancy was 66.56 per cent. Muñoz highlighted Nerja‘s consistent leadership in hotel occupancy in the province of Málaga, starting the year with 73.66 per cent in January, according to data from the Hotel Entrepreneurs Association of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos).

Nerja Tourism Outlook Bright: Easter Reservations Strong

Looking ahead to Easter, Muñoz expressed optimism, citing reservations already exceeding 90 per cent in some establishments. This trend underscores Nerja’s appeal as a tourist destination and suggests a promising season ahead. The town’s scenic beauty, cultural attractions, and hospitality infrastructure continue to attract visitors, contributing to its economic growth and reinforcing its position as a premier destination in the region.

