Almeria: News in brief

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Children's hospital fundraiser. Credit: Simons-Cafe-Pub/Facbook

Children’s charity

Simon’s Cafe Pub in Los Gallardos hosted a fundraiser by the All Aloud Community Choir, in which 26 ‘Monty the Mouse’ puppets were sold in just two hours. All proceeds, together with a €155 top-up, will go to La Immaculada Hospital’s children’s ward in Huercal Overa.

Elderly fraudster

A 74-year-old man was arrested in Roquetas de Mar for simulating a break-in at his home, falsely reporting a home robbery and defrauding his insurer of €12,000 in jewellery claims. Police suspicions were raised when he produced receipts for the ‘stolen’ items that were identical to ones from a previous claim one year ago.

Fatal crash

Two people were killed in a fire after their car collided with a van on El Ejido’s AL-9006 road at the Las Marinas crossroad, on Thursday, April 25 at around 9:30 am. Witnesses alerted emergency services, the Guardia Civil, the Poniente Fire Brigade, and medical teams responded.

Beach restoration

The General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea will restore beaches in Adra, Almeria, Mojacar, and Cuevas del Almanzora with 20,000 cubic meters of sand after recent storm damage, investing €300,000. The project aims to counter the erosion experienced by Storm Nelson in March.

DGT campaign

Almeria’s DGT week-long speed campaign resulted in 708 fines, with 92.6 per cent occurring on conventional roads. From April 15-21, 15,737 vehicles were checked; 656 fines were issued on conventional roads and 52 on highways. Research has shown that many drivers still do not view speed as a high-risk factor in road accidents.

Noise petition

Residents in Almeria, who make up the ‘No to Dreambeach in El Toyo’ association, have asked for protection against noise. El Toyo’s closeness to the airport and the summer tourist influx contrast sharply with its hospital, schools, and Cabo de Gata Natural Park. They’ve petitioned the city council to review noise pollution ordinances.