By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2023 • 13:21

All Aloud Community Choir Gears Up for an Exciting New Season and Concert. Image: All Aloud.

All Aloud had big plans to light up the stage with a charity concert in Vera on July 17, all for a great cause, supporting the Spanish Cancer Charity AECC.

Unfortunately, the whirlwind of the Spanish political scene threw a bit of a curveball into the mix.

For those of us who keep an eye on Spanish politics, the snap general election called in July was quite the event. The concert’s chosen venue, which was also designated as a polling station, suddenly became unavailable for the group’s performance.

But, fear not, because these determined folks didn’t let that hurdle slow them down!

Instead, they huddled together and embarked on a quest to find a new date and location for their musical showcase.

While the finishing touches are still being added to the canvas, there’s a shining ray of hope on the horizon.

With a helping hand from the Fines Ayuntamiento, All Aloud is moving the rescheduled concert to Fines, set for the last week of September.

Mark your calendars as the date and confirmed venue should be unveiled during the first week of September, once Spain is back to business as usual after the summer season.

Now, let’s turn the spotlight to All Aloud, a choir with a twist that’s as unique as a snowflake.

Say goodbye to auditions and toss out any notions of needing to read sheet music like a pro. If you’re someone who finds yourself humming tunes in the shower or harmonising along with the radio while cruising, congratulations, you’ve already earned your All Aloud stripes.

This eclectic bunch embraces everything from pop anthems to musical theatre classics, gospel melodies, opera gems, and every note in between. If it’s got a melody, you can bet they’ll give it a whirl.

But there’s more than just singing! These champions of camaraderie know how to throw a bash. Christmas feasts, summer soirees, and other get-togethers sprinkle their calendar like confetti.

It’s all about revelling in the good times and forging new connections.

All Aloud meet at the Kubatin Bar tucked behind the Hostal Meson in Arboleas, every Wednesday afternoon at 3:00.PM.

Now, let’s rewind to their journey. Just like the rest of us, All Aloud faced the storm of pandemic lockdowns. But here’s the inspiring twist—they didn’t just weather the storm; they emerged even stronger.

With a whopping forty-plus talented members, this choir is a force to be reckoned with. Even if they’re not all in the same place at the same time, their shared passion keeps them united.

Speaking of passion, they took a breather in July and August, juggling family visits and joyous gatherings across the UK, but they made sure to savour a splendid summer barbecue at the Kubatin on July 17 before the summer break.

So, what’s next on their adventure? They are all set to dive back into the musical magic on September 6 at the Kubatin Bar, at 3:00.PM.

If you are interested head along and enjoy, there is no obligation and who knows, you may want to join in!