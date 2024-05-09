By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 May 2024 • 13:10

Los Montesinos' 5 Senses Photography Contest unveils the municipality's beauty. Image: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com.

Los Montesinos has launched a photography contest titled “Discover Los Montesinos with the Five Senses,” aimed at showcasing and celebrating the flavours and landscapes of the municipality.

This amateur mobile photography and video contest seeks to promote and raise awareness about the cultural, gastronomic, and scenic heritage of the area.

Participants must be over 16 years old and residents of Spain.

Competition Theme

The theme of the submissions should revolve around the gastronomic and scenic aspects, with slogans such as “My favourite flavour” and “My favourite place.”

Each participant can submit up to five photographs or videos in electronic format.

Entries should be sent to the email address of the Tourism Department of the municipality, turismo@losmontesinos.org, and can also be shared on participants’ social media accounts, tagging the Council’s social networks.

Winning Prizes

The first prize is valued at €299, the second at €200, and the third at €100.

Additionally, the three finalists will receive a dinner or lunch at La Herradura restaurant, headed by chef Aurora Torres, who was awarded 1 “solete” by the Repsol Guide in 2022.

Entries can be submitted until October 30.

The contest rules are available for consultation at the following link: bit.ly/BasesDescubreLosMontesinosConLos5Sentidos