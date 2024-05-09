By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 May 2024 • 13:10
Los Montesinos' 5 Senses Photography Contest unveils the municipality's beauty. Image: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com.
Los Montesinos has launched a photography contest titled “Discover Los Montesinos with the Five Senses,” aimed at showcasing and celebrating the flavours and landscapes of the municipality.
This amateur mobile photography and video contest seeks to promote and raise awareness about the cultural, gastronomic, and scenic heritage of the area.
Participants must be over 16 years old and residents of Spain.
The theme of the submissions should revolve around the gastronomic and scenic aspects, with slogans such as “My favourite flavour” and “My favourite place.”
Each participant can submit up to five photographs or videos in electronic format.
Entries should be sent to the email address of the Tourism Department of the municipality, turismo@losmontesinos.org, and can also be shared on participants’ social media accounts, tagging the Council’s social networks.
The first prize is valued at €299, the second at €200, and the third at €100.
Additionally, the three finalists will receive a dinner or lunch at La Herradura restaurant, headed by chef Aurora Torres, who was awarded 1 “solete” by the Repsol Guide in 2022.
Entries can be submitted until October 30.
The contest rules are available for consultation at the following link: bit.ly/BasesDescubreLosMontesinosConLos5Sentidos
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.