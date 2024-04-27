Los Palacios Community Group: Transforming Camposol

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Celebrating Community Image: Frank En Chantal Slegers-Olijslagers

LOS Palacios Gardening & Community Group, in Camposol, has been making waves with their recent community efforts. Comprised of dedicated volunteers, the group is committed to enhancing the quality of life in their neighborhood through various projects. The group regularly undertakes tasks such as street cleaning, gardening, and maintenance of communal areas.

Dedicated Volunteers Enhancing Neighborhood

This community group is entirely dependent on voluntary contributions, both financial and practical, the group organises fundraising events to engage the community and to help support the projects to look after the area. They recently announced a significant summer project, the first phase of which has already been completed. This involved the removal of advertisements from a pedestrian bridge railing, thorough cleaning of graffiti-laden walls, and applying two coats of paint to restore its appearance. The work makes a huge difference in the area and many of the Camposol residents reached out to congratulate this group of volunteers. They offered their thanks and congratulated them on their hard work.

Exciting Project Updates Ahead

While aware of potential future graffiti, the group remains undeterred, confident in their ability to swiftly address such issues. Excited about the project’s progress, they promise more updates in the coming days, hoping to rally even more support from residents and visitors for their beloved neighbourhood.

For more Costa Calida news click here