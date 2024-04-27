International Olympic Wrestling in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 14:24
Olympic International Wrestling in La Nucia
Credit: La Nucia Council
La Nucia hosted 300 future wrestling champions in the International Olympic Wrestling tournament on April 20-21.
Young athletes from 14 countries gathered for two days of intense competitions in the Camilo Cano pavilion, including the U17, U20 and U23 categories.
This International Tournament of Young Olympic Promises was organized by the Spanish Wrestling Federation with the collaboration of the Spanish Olympic Committee and the Alfonso Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, with 172 Spanish representative athletes and a large number of international participants, including the medal-winning Kazakhstan team.
The event was attended by the Sports Councilor, Sergio Villalba and the President of the Spanish Wrestling Federation, Francisco Javier Iglesias, once again placing La Nucia at the forefront of Spain´s and international sports achievements.
The Spanish Olympic Wrestling team succeeded in the Young Promises Tournament of La Nucia with 67 medals (24 gold, 23 silver and 20 bronze), scoring first place in the three age categories of U17, U20 and U23.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.