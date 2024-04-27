International Olympic Wrestling in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 14:24

Olympic International Wrestling in La Nucia Credit: La Nucia Council

La Nucia hosted 300 future wrestling champions in the International Olympic Wrestling tournament on April 20-21.

Young athletes from 14 countries gathered for two days of intense competitions in the Camilo Cano pavilion, including the U17, U20 and U23 categories.

This International Tournament of Young Olympic Promises was organized by the Spanish Wrestling Federation with the collaboration of the Spanish Olympic Committee and the Alfonso Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, with 172 Spanish representative athletes and a large number of international participants, including the medal-winning Kazakhstan team.

The event was attended by the Sports Councilor, Sergio Villalba and the President of the Spanish Wrestling Federation, Francisco Javier Iglesias, once again placing La Nucia at the forefront of Spain´s and international sports achievements.

The Spanish Olympic Wrestling team succeeded in the Young Promises Tournament of La Nucia with 67 medals (24 gold, 23 silver and 20 bronze), scoring first place in the three age categories of U17, U20 and U23.