Olympic Taekwondo in La Nucia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 10:43

La Nucia Taekwondo Open presentation Credit: La Nucia Council

Once again, La Nucia hosts an internationally remarkable sports event, uniting the world´s established Taekwondo athletes for the XXI Open Taekwondo G1.

From April 4 until April 8, La Nucia´s Camilo Cano and Muxiara pavilions invite 1,900 competitors with 30 country representatives to practice for the next European Championship, which will take place in Serbia, in May.

This event has a world ranking and counts towards the Olympic Games, attended by world and European Olympic medalists, as well as the past Olympic medalist, Adriana Cerezo.

The Spanish delegation is made up of 41 athletes, including the world and continental medalist, who qualified for the Paris Games, Cecilia Castro.

The top professionals will compete in the sports centres of La Nucia, including junior, master, and senior combat categories, where athletes challenge the world´s standards of Taekwondo with exceptional skills and determination.