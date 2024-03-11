La Nucia – to the future!

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 17:03

La Nucia cycling event Credit: La Nucia Council, X

The City Council of La Nucia released its budget for 2024, amounting to €31.8 million of investment in the future of its residents.

The annual budget has increased by 1.4 per cent from last year and is targeting every individual in need in La Nucia.

The Mayor of La Nucia, Bernabe Cano, announced the allocation of €2.1 million to projects of the Department of Social Welfare.

“The municipal accounts will continue to combat the economic situation and unemployment with €1.9 million investment in job training for unemployed people,” stated the Mayor.

Part of the €2.1 million will benefit families with low income and the future of the new generation will be addressed.

“At the end of 2024, we will begin the construction of the third school, a highly demanded and claimed infrastructure that is now going to become reality,” revealed Bernabe Cano.

Alongside the school building, the mayor highlighted the improvement of the city’s infrastructure, with the creation of a new drinking water tank and the expansion of the water treatment plan.

The city’s new sports complex, Edifici de I´Es port, is also to be completed, considering the rise in La Nucia´s sports culture.

The Council is also aiming to contain the city’s sustainability: “In terms of energy efficiency, we will continue investing in the installation of photovoltaic panels in public buildings.”

There will be ten subsidies available for the residents, including benefits for schools, special needs students, university transportation, and day centre users