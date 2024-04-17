By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 18:41

Spain's Women's Handball Team punches ticket to Paris Olympics. Image: Real Federación Española de Balonmano / Facebook.

Spain’s women’s national handball team, affectionately known as “the warriors,” has secured their spot in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

Led by Ambros Martín, the team earned their qualification after a tough victory against Argentina, with a final score of 26-23 in favour of Spain.

The Torrevieja Sports Palace “Tavi y Carmona” hosted the pre-Olympic women’s handball tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling match resembling a final.

The winning team would earn the coveted ticket to the French capital.

The tension mounted until the final seconds, but when the referee blew the whistle, the Sports Palace erupted into celebration.

It was a well-deserved victory, and the warriors had earned their place in Paris 2024.

This achievement adds to Spain’s handball success, with both the men’s and women’s teams qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The night will be remembered in Torrevieja’s history as a milestone moment witnessed by the city, marking a significant achievement for Spanish handball.