New coworking opportunities in Malaga

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 12:39

Sharing Co, led by Arco Galan and Jaime Bello, is embracing new opportunities in Malaga, with new flex spaces.

Recently, Sharing Co announced plans to open a second coworking space in Malaga at the end of September this year. This follows a significant investment of €30 million, part of a broader €300 million strategy set for the next five years.

The new space, previously a bank, will occupy 600 square metres at 2 Atarazanas Street and will be able to accommodate 120 individuals.

Strategic expansion in Malaga

This venture in Malaga complements the company’s existing operations, including its initial coworking centre in Madrid and a set of tourist apartments housed in the same building as the new Malaga site.

According to La Informacion, Jaime Bello commented, ‘We are releasing the granular business,’ highlighting a focus on acquiring entire buildings. By year’s end, Sharing Co aims to manage 250 apartments, up from nearly 200.

Growth strategy

Arco Galan elaborated on their cautious yet ambitious purchasing strategy, ‘We seek to ensure that the capital contribution is not intensive, the more the trend is towards zero cost, the better.’

With a strong foothold in current locations, Sharing Co is eyeing expansion to Valencia and possibly beyond: ‘In the medium long term, we would like to study international expansion with opening in a European city,’ added Galan.

Currently, the firm is also enhancing its short-term rental offerings, with new developments in both Madrid, featuring 33 apartments, and Malaga, which includes 14 apartments.

Emphasising their strategic approach, the company notes, ‘With the projects we have, which require a year and a half to launch, we look for a finished core product ready to operate or that requires very rapid intervention.’

Within five or six years, Sharing Co hopes to have channelled €300 million into various ventures.