Cartagena’s record-breaking cruise week

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Cartagena's cruise boom Image: Puerto de Cartagena

CARTAGENA wrapped up a successful week in cruise tourism recently, with a notable triple port call bringing the total number of visitors to 500 for the week. Throughout April, the city has welcomed nine cruise ships, setting a positive tone for the upcoming tourist season.

Notable Triple Port Call Highlights Cartagena’s Cruise Industry

Vice President of the APC, Pedro Pablo Hernández, highlights the significance of the triple port call, noting that Cartagena anticipates six such events in 2024. This reflects the city’s growing appeal as a cruise destination.

April: A Record-Breaking Month for Cartagena’s Cruise Ship Arrivals

The day started with the arrival of the Star Clipper an elegant four-masted luxury cruise ship, followed by the Scenic Eclipse an ultra-luxury state-of-the-art vessel, and Le Champlain an elegant eco-conscious vessel. As April concludes, Cartagena looks ahead to further cruise arrivals, maintaining momentum after a successful month. A total of 26 cruise ships stopped in Cartagena in April with 27,000 tourists.

Looking Ahead: Cartagena’s Cruise Tourism Forecast for 2024

They expect a total of 150 cruise ships will dock at the busy port in 2024 bringing 210,000 tourists to the historical coastal city. With a focus on providing memorable experiences for visitors, the city aims to build on its reputation as a premier cruise destination in the years to come.

