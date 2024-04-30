Iconic Roman Oasis re-opens

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 12:38
The Emperor will be there to welcome you
One of the Costa del Sol’s longest serving purveyors of food and entertainment, Paul Hickling reopens the Roman Oasis in Manilva on Wednesday May 1.
Being a man of many talents, Paul recreated this iconic spot as a mini-golf course a few years ago but he still offers a great barbeque and musical entertainment on certain days.
Special guest singer for the opening day appearing from 4pm will be the very popular Thomas Henry, known for his stunningly accurate impersonations of both Sammy Davis Jr and the artist known as Prince.
There have always been special characters who have become legends on the Costa del Sol and there is no doubt that one of the foremost is Paul Hickling who keeps having to add new chapters to his autobiography My Roman Oasis which is a fascinating read.
You can start playing mini golf from 12 noon and keep an eye out for the odd naughty parrot, then stay for a bite to eat, a few drinks and some top music.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
