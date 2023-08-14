Amusing Tale Of Animals Led Astray

By John Smith • 14 August 2023 • 13:29
Unbecoming behaviour from Thor
Credit: Paul Hickling
When we saw the headline of a story which said Huge Staff Problems at The Roman Oasis Restaurant and Crazy Golf, a call to owner Paul Hickling had to be made.
Speaking to Euro Weekly News he said “in these difficult times, I think we all need something to laugh about.
“We took Thor in about a year ago and I have never come across a worse trained dog as he does exactly what he feels like so nothing about him would surprise me, hence the story.”
Paul, who is an author in his own right, shared the following with his Facebook followers and has had a very positive response.
Sad to say we’ve had to sack Thor the St. Bernard, our golf course steward, after today’s despicable events.
When owners Paul and Kaat returned from a well-earned day off, he was found lying on Hole Number One completely paralytic, his brandy barrel empty and several empty bottles of wine, packets of cigarettes and a few spliffs littered around him.
Also, he led George the Cockatoo astray and he was, as they say, pissed as a parrot and was caught smoking yet again.
Silas, the guard dog was appalled but could do nothing as Obi, the huge Maine Coon cat and George and Thor with his 80 kilos pushed Silas into his kennel and locked him in.
Thor has now been sent to redog and we hope will recover, whilst we are trying to stick anti-smoking patches onto George’s feathers.
Paul has had to come out of retirement to fill in the gap leaving his cars, motorbikes, golf and all his harem until a replacement can be found. All is back to normal ready to welcome you all to crazy golf, great food and refreshing drinks.
As many will know, Paul spent lockdown creating a fantastic 18-hole miniature golf course which is open from 12 noon with the last game at 7pm but is closed on Wednesday’s so visit https://romanoasismanilva.com/ to find out more and also check out their regular Friday night music and barbeque events, the next taking place on Friday August 18.
