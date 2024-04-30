Mojacar’s rising stars

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 13:12

The Mojacar Indoor Football youth team. Credit: Oficina Municipal de turismo de Mojacar

In an impressive debut season, the Mojacar Indoor Football team has qualified to represent Almeria at the upcoming Andalucia Indoor Football Youth Cup.

This achievement comes after the team’s exceptional performance in just their first year, topping their league in the Andalucia Championship and Almeria Cup in the youth division.

Their journey to the championship, scheduled from May 10 to 12 in La Carlota, Cordoba, was marked by hard-fought victories, including a thrilling playoff against Alhama de Almeria, in which Mojacar triumphed in a gripping double-leg semi-final. Mojacar’s consistent success across the season guaranteed their spot as Almeria’s top team.

Additionally, the team is currently leading the Almeria Cup with a flawless record of six points from two matches, maintaining an impressive streak of eight wins and only one defeat.

Coach Appel Laiche expressed his satisfaction with the team’s rapid progress with: ‘things are going very well’.

He also extended his gratitude towards the Mojacar Council, Sports Councillor Jesus Montoya, and the supportive staff at the Municipal Sports School.

Starting from scratch with just seven players, the school now boasts 16 dedicated athletes, all aiming to clinch the Almeria Cup and win the Andalucia Championship for their hometown.