With spring season, comes the time for nispero

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 13:18

Nispero tree Keith Williamson, Flickr

Exploring delicious, colourful fruits is one of the biggest advantages of living in Spain and with each spring season, comes the time for nispero.

Nispero (loquat) blooms in springtime and grows on a tree between 304 and 914 centimetres in height, bearing fruit after two or three years. Although its roots go back to China, it became cultivated in Japan and introduced to Spain by merchant sailors, who were especially attracted to the Callosa d’en Sarria in Costa Blanca due to its favourable climate.

This fruit’s taste is somewhat reminiscent of a mango and peach fusion, although there are two types of nispero, which vary slightly. The Argelino is the sweeter type, usually eaten raw and the Tanaka is preferred for baking or making jam.

Nispero has not only been cultivated for its delicious taste but also the health benefits, rich in antioxidants, Vitamin A and Vitamin B6. Nispero can be added as a filling for pastries or enjoyed as a fruit on its own and its leaves can be used to make aromatic, herbal tea.

In Costa Blanca, many of the farmers pass nispero culmination through generations, continuing to cherish the Coast’s delicacy.