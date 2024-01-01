Food Safety Concerns:10 Tons Of Illegal Fruit And Veg Seized

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 13:58

Food Seizure In Tenerife. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A recent investigation has highlighted the health risks to consumers with non-existent food safety controls.

In a significant operation in Tenerife, the Guardia Civil has confiscated almost 10 tons of fruit and vegetables being sold unlawfully.

A report published on Sunday, December 31, detailed how the Guardia Civil intercepted a staggering 9,572 kilos of various fruits and vegetables.

The products, sold in Tenerife, lacked verifiable origins. The involved sellers failed to provide necessary documentation, raising questions about the legitimacy and safety of these goods.

Traceability Troubles

Investigations revealed a variety of produce: 2,574 kilos of avocados, 1,553 kilos of tomatoes, 2,222 kilos of pumpkin, 1,815 kilos of papayas, 837 kilos of sweet potatoes, 369 kilos of cabbages, 210 kilos of zucchini, 88 kilos of potatoes, and 84 kilos of beets.

The owners could not substantiate the legal origin or traceability of these items. The absence of proper sanitary control presents a potential health hazard, with suspicions that these goods might be stolen from agricultural farms.

Labelling Lapses

During the inspections, Guardia Civil officers noticed attempts to market these products with mismatched labels, in boxes meant for other fruits, or without any labelling at all.

This lack of proper identification and traceability breaches Law 6/2019, articles 50 and 51, concerning Agri-Food Quality. Sellers faced reports of both minor and serious violations due to the absence of appropriate labelling.

The operation, dubbed ‘HASS I,’ was conducted by members of the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA), the Rock Team, and the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC).

This action underscores the ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and legality in the market, protecting consumers from potentially harmful and illegally sourced products.