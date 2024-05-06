British girl Carmen Holden in La Voz Kids 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 12:35

Carmen Holden on La Voz Kids Photo: Screenshot / YouTube

Young British talent Carmen Holden, now 12, has lived in Marbella for nearly nine years and she is taking part in this year’s La Voz Kids on Antena3.

Her blind audition was shown on Saturday May 4 and she has managed to secure a place in the team of Lola Indigo.

The talented young singer performed a song by Lady Gaga in the Blind Auditions, touching the coach’s heart. Carmen is clear that getting this far is an experience and an opportunity. She performed ‘Always remember us this way’ by Lady Gaga.

The little girl put all her energy into the song to make it a great performance and just at the last moment Lola Indigo pressed the button to turn her chair and make Carmen’s night.

The girl ran to hug the star and was very excited to see herself in La Voz Kids. Lola Índigo was thrilled to see her when she turned her chair and couldn’t believe how young she seemed, “You have a lot of feeling”, she said.

Carmen’s parents, originally from Edinburgh and Manchester, were delighted to see their daughter progress in the competition and can’t wait to see what happens next.