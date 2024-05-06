British girl Carmen Holden in La Voz Kids 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 May 2024 • 12:35
Carmen Holden on La Voz Kids
Photo: Screenshot / YouTube
Young British talent Carmen Holden, now 12, has lived in Marbella for nearly nine years and she is taking part in this year’s La Voz Kids on Antena3.
Her blind audition was shown on Saturday May 4 and she has managed to secure a place in the team of Lola Indigo.
The talented young singer performed a song by Lady Gaga in the Blind Auditions, touching the coach’s heart. Carmen is clear that getting this far is an experience and an opportunity. She performed ‘Always remember us this way’ by Lady Gaga.
The little girl put all her energy into the song to make it a great performance and just at the last moment Lola Indigo pressed the button to turn her chair and make Carmen’s night.
The girl ran to hug the star and was very excited to see herself in La Voz Kids. Lola Índigo was thrilled to see her when she turned her chair and couldn’t believe how young she seemed, “You have a lot of feeling”, she said.
Carmen’s parents, originally from Edinburgh and Manchester, were delighted to see their daughter progress in the competition and can’t wait to see what happens next.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.