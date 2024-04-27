Expanding drought directives

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 13:04

Responsible water usage. Credit: r.classen/Shutterstock.com

Municipalities across the Almanzora Valley and Eastern Almeria are bringing in water restrictions due to escalating drought conditions.

Among the latest to join this initiative is Vera, in the Levante area. It follows other localities such as Albox, Olula del Rio, Antas, Arboleas, Los Gallardos, Taberno, and Lubrin in imposing stringent water usage measures, incuding a daily limit of 200 litres per person.

The Junta de Andalucia has officially declared the region, part of the Cuevas del Almanzora System, as being in a ‘severe and exceptional drought’.

A decree has been issued demanding ‘responsible, supportive and efficient’ use of water. The public, along with managers of public and private entities, are urged to check for leaks and apply all feasible measures to minimise unnecessary water consumption.

The new rules prohibit watering gardens, public and private parks, street washing, and refilling of private pools, except for municipal pools, sports clubs, health centre therapeutic pools, and pools in tourist accommodations registered with the Junta de Andalucia.

Further restrictions include the closure of public showers and the prohibition of car washing, except in licensed establishments. Ornamental fountains without a closed water circuit are also banned.

The guidelines do allow the use of non-potable water for essential irrigation of public spaces and golf courses, limited to 200 cubic metres per hectare monthly.

Local Police are empowered to monitor and ensure compliance, with potential fines for violations. This collective effort underscores the critical need to conserve water amidst the worsening drought situation.