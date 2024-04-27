Expanding drought directives

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 13:04
Responsible water usage.
Credit: r.classen/Shutterstock.com
Municipalities across the Almanzora Valley and Eastern Almeria are bringing in water restrictions due to escalating drought conditions.
Among the latest to join this initiative is Vera, in the Levante area. It follows other localities such as Albox, Olula del Rio, Antas, Arboleas, Los Gallardos, Taberno, and Lubrin in imposing stringent water usage measures, incuding a daily limit of 200 litres per person.
The Junta de Andalucia has officially declared the region, part of the Cuevas del Almanzora System, as being in a ‘severe and exceptional drought’.
A decree has been issued demanding ‘responsible, supportive and efficient’ use of water. The public, along with managers of public and private entities, are urged to check for leaks and apply all feasible measures to minimise unnecessary water consumption.
The new rules prohibit watering gardens, public and private parks, street washing, and refilling of private pools, except for municipal pools, sports clubs, health centre therapeutic pools, and pools in tourist accommodations registered with the Junta de Andalucia.
Further restrictions include the closure of public showers and the prohibition of car washing, except in licensed establishments. Ornamental fountains without a closed water circuit are also banned.
The guidelines do allow the use of non-potable water for essential irrigation of public spaces and golf courses, limited to 200 cubic metres per hectare monthly.
Local Police are empowered to monitor and ensure compliance, with potential fines for violations. This collective effort underscores the critical need to conserve water amidst the worsening drought situation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.