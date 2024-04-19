Opening dates for Almeria’s water parks

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 13:16

Ariel view of AquaVera water park. Credit: parque.acuaticovera/Facebook.com

The water parks of Almeria are gearing up for the upcoming summer season.

2024 is a special year for AquaVera, a recent Facebook post commented: ‘This year we are 25 years old.’ They also posted their opening schedule: ‘How little is left until summer! Don’t forget, we open on May 18!’

Regular visitors are encouraged to take a swim down memory lane as they added: ‘Share with us the oldest “memory” you have of the park. It can be a photograph, a flyer, a ticket. . . Anything you save from AquaVera. Who has the oldest “memory”? Here we go !!!!’

AquaVera is home to several thrilling attractions including the Black Flash, a closed slide that stretches for an incredible 482 metres also featuring a drop of over 11 meters and comes complete with internal lighting effects.The park also boasts the Aquodromo, a four-lane slide, ideal for families.

Almeria’s largest water park

Meanwhile, Mario Park in Roquetas de Mar, which is the largest water park in Almeria, will begin its season on June 14.

It offers a perfect setting for a family day out with over 45,000 square meters filled with attractions, expansive green areas with shade to relax in, and ample dining options.

Mario Park highlights include Turbolance, Super Tornado, Black Hole, and the Boomerang for thrill-seekers, and gentler rides like Multipistas, Rio Bravo and its famous wave pool.