Summer Camps for Kids Mallorca 2024

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 09 May 2024 • 10:02

Mallorca's Rafa Nadal Academy Credit: Facebook

There are a number of exciting summer camps on offer in Mallorca in 2024, providing opportunities to learn new skills and make new friends.

Experience Mallorca

For children aged three to twelve, Experience Mallorca will be partnering with Escola Global to host an exciting adventure camp spanning seven weeks from late June to mid-August. This camp provides a safe environment with an extensive range of activities including wall climbing, zip lines, archery, and water slides.

Port Calanova

Port Calanova offers a lineup of summer camps focusing on sports and outdoor activities, including sailing, football, and water sports. These camps will combine skills training with opportunities to make new friends and learn new languages.

Rafa Nadal Academy

For tennis enthusiasts, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar will be offering a unique opportunity for junior players aged 12 to 18. The Summer Tennis and Language Camp combines intensive tennis coaching with language classes in English or Spanish. Participants will also benefit from sessions focusing on nutrition and physical health.

Green Valley School

Green Valley School is partnering with The Brain Factory to offer a diverse range of activities in a beautiful environment just outside of Palma.