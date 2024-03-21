By Annette Christmas • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 8:35

Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards ceremony. Credit: Rafa Nadal Foundation

The second Rafa Nadal Foundation awards ceremony was held Es Baluard Museum in Palma on Wednesday, March 20.

Five different projects and outstanding social initiatives were awarded €15,000 each.

Growing older more gracefully

The Sports category was won by the La Vinya Foundation project “Mou-te amb mi” (“Exercise with me”), as part of the project “Embellir-se envellint” (“Getting older more beautifully”).

This is an intergenerational space that aims to improve the biopsychosocial well-being of women over 65 years of age through sport. This promotes active and healthy aging, combatting loneliness and ageist stereotypes.

The project CIM Burkina won the Development Cooperations prize for providing drinking water and proper sanitation in schools: by building a well and toilets at the Tambour de Gaoua school in Burkina Faso.

The RANA Foundation won an award in the Education category for its workshops for the prevention of sexual abuse aimed at children and adolescents between 5 and 16 years of age.

New early detection techniques for autism

The Miradas Foundation was awarded the Social Innovation prize for its “bbMiradas” programme to detect and intervene in cases of autism in babies below the age of 36 months.

In the programme, traditional diagnostic techniques are supplemented by the use of eye-tracking technology and a specially developed algorithm.

The fifth category, Health and Welfare, went to the Cudeca Foundation for its Cudeca Pediatric Day Care Unit project. This offers children and adolescents with incurable diseases non-medicalised care in a specially designed environment.

Rafael Nadal, his wife Maria Francisca Perello, representatives of Unesco and the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, sponsor of the awards, attended the ceremony.