Rafa Nadal Academy Begins Global Expansion

By John Ensor • Updated: 13 Nov 2023 • 17:14

Rafa Nadal announces academy expansion. Credit: RafaNadalAcademt.com

Rafael Nadal has partnered with GPF investment fund to launch the international expansion of his renowned Rafa Nadal Academy.

On Monday, November 13, after signing the agreement with his new partners, the Mallorcan-born tennis legend announced: ‘I am very excited to start this stage of international expansion and begin to locate the academy in different parts of the world.’

A Strategic Alliance For Growth

The Rafa Nadal Academy, founded in Manacor, Mallorca, is set to extend its global footprint. Nadal expressed his satisfaction with the academy’s progress in Mallorca and his enthusiasm for the new venture: ‘For many years we have worked to consolidate the academy in Mallorca and begin to be in different parts of the world.

‘I am personally very satisfied with everything we have been doing so far and that is why I am especially excited to start this exciting stage of international expansion with the help of GPF, who shares our values, vision, and enthusiasm,’ he said.

GPF’s Investment Expertise

GPF brings to the table a substantial investment capacity, with more than €1,200 billion of capital under management. The firm has private investors from Spain, the United States, Europe, and 13 Latin American countries.

This diverse investment portfolio gives GPF the leverage to support the long-term development of its investments across the American continent. Martin Rodriguez-Fraile, a founding partner of GPF, highlighted the alignment of their investment philosophy with the academy’s goals: ‘GPF is firmly committed to investing in education and sports as fundamental pillars of society, and no project brings them together better than the Rafa Nadal Academy.

‘We are very excited to partner with Rafa to work together with him and his team to accelerate the international expansion of the group,’ he concluded.

The Academy’s Expanding Influence

According to the Rafal Nadal Academy the facility, ‘was launched in 2016 in Mallorca and has since experienced exponential growth in both facilities and visitors, employing over 500 staff and welcoming over 100,000 annual visitors across its 80,000 square meters of educational and sports facilities.’

The academy’s recent expansion includes a student residence hosting nearly 4,000 young people annually, a 95-room residence, and 10 apartments for over 10,000 adults participating in tennis training programs. The Rafa Nadal International School within the academy caters to over 450 students of 45 nationalities, aged three to 18.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The academy boasts 45 tennis courts, 16 paddle tennis courts, a football field, three swimming pools, a fitness centre, a spa, and a sports clinic managed by QuironSalud. This wide array of facilities ensures comprehensive medical follow-up for the thousands of players visiting the academy.

Additionally, the Rafa Nadal Museum within the academy showcases an array of trophies and memorabilia from Nadal’s illustrious career and other sports legends.