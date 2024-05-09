Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2027

09 May 2024

WORD SPIRAL

1 Alms; 2 Snow; 3 Wail; 4 Lamb; 5 Boob; 6 Buff; 7 Fork; 8 Keep; 9 Prim; 10 Made; 11 Echo; 12 Opal; 13 Lies; 14 Snug; 15 Grim; 16 Most. KESTREL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Dick Turpin; 2 Me and My Girl; 3 William Shakespeare; 4 The Swiss Family Robinson; 5 Coroner; 6 Shanghai; 7 Tap; 8 Greyhound; 9 Sir Noël Coward; 10 Lara Croft.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Volumes; 7 Below; 9 Begin; 10 Also-ran; 12 Small-minded; 14 Firm friends; 18 Low tide; 19 Inert; 21 Heron; 22 Matador.
Down: 1 Tower; 2 Nudism; 3 Yes; 4 Heroin; 5 Voyager; 8 Clamber; 11 Florida; 13 Widower; 15 Matron; 16 Denial; 17 Error; 20 Ear.

QUICK

Across: 1 Fiasco; 7 Parallel; 8 Beta; 10 Chisel; 11 Chance; 14 Tad; 16 Freak; 17 Stew; 19 Gamut; 21 Hovel; 22 Cadet; 23 Halt; 26 Carol; 28 Pod; 29 Alibis; 30 Veneer; 31 Iron; 32 Adequate; 33 Worker.
Down: 1 Forces; 2 Seesaw; 3 Opal; 4 Bashful; 5 Clone; 6 Sleek; 8 Bite; 9 Ted; 12 Art; 13 Canal; 15 Gavel; 18 Total; 19 God; 20 Met; 21 Halibut; 22 Cob; 23 Honour; 24 Aden; 25 Terror; 26 Cabal; 27 Rivet; 28 Per; 30 View.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sombrero, 7 Clase, 8 Industria, 9 Ace, 10 Sand, 11 Flores, 13 Arañas, 14 Attach, 17 Wooden, 18 Fist, 20 See, 22 Enamorado, 23 Algas, 24 Potatoes.
Down: 1 Ships, 2 Mudanza, 3 Risk, 4 Rarely, 5 Jamas, 6 Seventh, 7 Carrots, 12 Tazones, 13 Amistad, 15 Afilado, 16 Helado, 17 Weigh, 19 Tools, 21 Boca.

NONAGRAM

feet, felt, fete, fret, left, lent, reft, rent, rete, teen, tern, tree, tref, trey, tyre, vent, vert, enter, entry, event, evert, fleet, lefty, revet, teeny, relent, venter, fervent, FERVENTLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2027

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2027

GOGEN

Gogen 2027

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2027

