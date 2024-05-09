Puzzle Solutions Edition 2027

By Eugenia • Published: 09 May 2024 • 9:38

WORD SPIRAL

1 Alms; 2 Snow; 3 Wail; 4 Lamb; 5 Boob; 6 Buff; 7 Fork; 8 Keep; 9 Prim; 10 Made; 11 Echo; 12 Opal; 13 Lies; 14 Snug; 15 Grim; 16 Most. KESTREL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Dick Turpin; 2 Me and My Girl; 3 William Shakespeare; 4 The Swiss Family Robinson; 5 Coroner; 6 Shanghai; 7 Tap; 8 Greyhound; 9 Sir Noël Coward; 10 Lara Croft.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Volumes; 7 Below; 9 Begin; 10 Also-ran; 12 Small-minded; 14 Firm friends; 18 Low tide; 19 Inert; 21 Heron; 22 Matador.

Down: 1 Tower; 2 Nudism; 3 Yes; 4 Heroin; 5 Voyager; 8 Clamber; 11 Florida; 13 Widower; 15 Matron; 16 Denial; 17 Error; 20 Ear.

QUICK

Across: 1 Fiasco; 7 Parallel; 8 Beta; 10 Chisel; 11 Chance; 14 Tad; 16 Freak; 17 Stew; 19 Gamut; 21 Hovel; 22 Cadet; 23 Halt; 26 Carol; 28 Pod; 29 Alibis; 30 Veneer; 31 Iron; 32 Adequate; 33 Worker.

Down: 1 Forces; 2 Seesaw; 3 Opal; 4 Bashful; 5 Clone; 6 Sleek; 8 Bite; 9 Ted; 12 Art; 13 Canal; 15 Gavel; 18 Total; 19 God; 20 Met; 21 Halibut; 22 Cob; 23 Honour; 24 Aden; 25 Terror; 26 Cabal; 27 Rivet; 28 Per; 30 View.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sombrero, 7 Clase, 8 Industria, 9 Ace, 10 Sand, 11 Flores, 13 Arañas, 14 Attach, 17 Wooden, 18 Fist, 20 See, 22 Enamorado, 23 Algas, 24 Potatoes.

Down: 1 Ships, 2 Mudanza, 3 Risk, 4 Rarely, 5 Jamas, 6 Seventh, 7 Carrots, 12 Tazones, 13 Amistad, 15 Afilado, 16 Helado, 17 Weigh, 19 Tools, 21 Boca.

NONAGRAM

feet, felt, fete, fret, left, lent, reft, rent, rete, teen, tern, tree, tref, trey, tyre, vent, vert, enter, entry, event, evert, fleet, lefty, revet, teeny, relent, venter, fervent, FERVENTLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE