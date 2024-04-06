Albox water restrictions

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:40
Albox Town Hall tackling the drought.
Credit: Albox Town Hall
Albox has taken action to tackle the severe drought in the area. Mayor Maria del Mar Alfonso has introduced special measures to address the crisis.
These measures follow the Junta de Andalucía’s declaration of an exceptional drought and a water-saving plan activated in response.
The goal is to reduce water consumption to less than 200 litters per person per day and decrease urban supply by 10 percent. Citizens and establishments are urged to use water responsibly, efficiently, and supportively.
The new rules, effective from April 2 onwards, prohibit various activities such as using drinking water for irrigation, washing streets, and filling ornamental fountains. The Local Police will enforce these regulations, with penalties for non-compliance.
The measures will remain in place indefinitely until the drought situation improves or until new guidelines are issued. Recommendations for water conservation include taking shorter showers, optimising washing machine use, reusing water, fixing leaks, and installing water-saving devices.
These efforts aim to alleviate pressure on water resources. Spain, according to Gestagua, is among the top five EU countries in water consumption per person. By implementing these measures and adopting water-saving habits, individuals can contribute positively to their community and conserve this vital resource.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.