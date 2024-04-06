Albox water restrictions

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:40

Albox Town Hall tackling the drought. Credit: Albox Town Hall

Albox has taken action to tackle the severe drought in the area. Mayor Maria del Mar Alfonso has introduced special measures to address the crisis.

These measures follow the Junta de Andalucía’s declaration of an exceptional drought and a water-saving plan activated in response.

The goal is to reduce water consumption to less than 200 litters per person per day and decrease urban supply by 10 percent. Citizens and establishments are urged to use water responsibly, efficiently, and supportively.

New rules from April 2

The new rules, effective from April 2 onwards, prohibit various activities such as using drinking water for irrigation, washing streets, and filling ornamental fountains. The Local Police will enforce these regulations, with penalties for non-compliance.

The measures will remain in place indefinitely until the drought situation improves or until new guidelines are issued. Recommendations for water conservation include taking shorter showers, optimising washing machine use, reusing water, fixing leaks, and installing water-saving devices.

These efforts aim to alleviate pressure on water resources. Spain, according to Gestagua, is among the top five EU countries in water consumption per person. By implementing these measures and adopting water-saving habits, individuals can contribute positively to their community and conserve this vital resource.