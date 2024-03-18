By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 15:02

Aemet reports historic winter temperatures and precipitation shortfall. Image: Agencia Estatal de Meteorología / Facebook.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that this winter has been exceptionally warm across Spain, with temperatures surpassing historical averages.

In the province of Alicante and the Valencian Community, temperatures have notably exceeded the national average.

Aemet highlighted that in Alicante, this winter has been the warmest since 1869, with temperatures reaching up to 2.3 degrees above normal.

Nationwide, the average temperature has been 1.9 degrees higher than usual.

Aemet emphasised the unprecedented nature of this warm winter, noting that in the Valencian Community, the highest average winter temperatures were recorded in 1965/66, with 10.5 degrees.

This year, the average temperature has risen to eleven degrees.

In Alicante and Valencia, it marks the warmest winter since 1869, and in Castellón, since 1912.

Aemet pointed out that since December 1, there have been numerous warm spells without any cold waves.

In addition to the unusual warmth, there has been a noticeable lack of rainfall.

Aemet noted that significant rainfall only occurred on January 19, influenced by Storm Juan, with minor rainfall observed between February 8 and 9 due to Storm Karlotta.

However, during the first half of March, there was some weak and widespread rainfall, mainly attributed to Atlantic fronts associated with Storm Monica.

As of March 14, data indicates that the beginning of the 2023/24 hydrological year is the driest since 1950.

On average, only 57.1 litres per square meter have been accumulated this quarter, significantly below the normal rate of 262.3 litres per square metre, resulting in a water deficit of 78 per cent in the Valencian Community.

This deficit is among the highest in the country, along with areas in Murcia and Almería.