Land not for sale

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 12:23

Fraudulent sale Photo: Flickr CC / Wayan Vota

Officers of the Guardia Civil have arrested four people as alleged perpetrators of fraud after selling a plot of land in Marbella without the knowledge of its legitimate owners.

The investigation began following a complaint from the victim of the fraud, who stated that he had paid the sum of €400,000 for the purchase of a plot of land located in Marbella, the ownership of which was never transferred to him.

Following the investigation, officers identified four people involved in the sale of the plot of land. The fraudsters managed to capture the attention of the buyer by offering the plot at a price well below its market value and, subsequently, by means of false documentation, they usedthe identity of the actual owners of the plot to sign the sale transaction.

Police carried out searches of properties belonging to the criminals, located in Marbella, Jimena and Toledo, in which they found more than €130,000 as well as the false documents used to impersonate the legitimate owners of the plot.

The four people arrested have been charged with fraud, identity theft, falsification of public documents and criminal organisation and have had their assets seized.