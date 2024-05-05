Daadi Clothes Swap brings clothes back to life

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 May 2024 • 10:50

Daadi Fashion Show Credit: Anna Akopyan

Daadi Clothes Swap held its very first fashion show at Havana´s Beach Club, bringing together fashion fans to explore the visionary culture of swapping instead of shopping.

On May 4, a group of volunteers modelled the stunning spring-summer collection of clothes and jewellery, all donated as unwanted clothes. The colourful garments were exhibited in good condition, attracting their new, lucky owners.

“About 660 items of clothing were diverted from landfill today from our clothes swap,” shared the Daadi founder, Lauren Staton on Facebook.

All the modelled clothes were up for taking after the fashion show at Havana´s venue. Fashion fans flooded the clothing swap, eager to renew their wardrobe, many of whom donated their own pieces to be reused.

Each guest purchased a Daadi bag, handmade by women in India and filled it to the top with their new favourite finds.

“What can I say? It was a blast, thanks to all the Daadi team…I love you to the moon and back,” said Lauren Staton. She thanked the models who “worked so hard”, DJ Paul “who sang his heart out for an hour”, and Dressed or Naked brand founders, June and Romy who displayed their fabulous upcycling collection. “Your support to Daadi is so appreciated,” Lauren said to Havana´s Beach Club, thanking them for the kind welcome.

With this clothes swap, Daadi raised €1,250, all of which will be forwarded to support a small school in India in a less fortunate neighbourhood of Jaipur. Lauren works closely with this community, empowering the Indian children and women, who spend an excessive amount of time in the labour of clothes-making.

With each clothes swap, not only clothes but nature and most of all, people are being rescued from poor working conditions which cannot be avoided in fast fashion production. The event marked a breakthrough in Daadi´s history; Lauren and Daadi supporters are thrilled for the organisation´s future.

Find out more about Daadi here.