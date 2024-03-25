Daadi – swapping instead of shopping

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 12:35

Daadi custom tote bag Credit: Daadi Clothes Swap, Facebook

“In today’s world, we are recycling only 1 per cent of what we wear,” revealed Lauren Staton, the founder of Daadi Clothes Swap.

“We have enough clothes already to dress the next six generations,” shared Lauren. So why is it that we continue to chase cheap fast-fashion offers and lose ourselves in the chaos of consumerism?

Lauren lived in Costa Blanca and raised three wonderful children, but once they moved away, she found herself craving an adventure. That’s when she first went to India.

There, in the streets of vibrancy, colour, and pure emotions, she found her second family.

Lauren was staying at a B&B which happened to run a local school and she soon found herself being a part of the team.

Inspired by her experience, she founded Daadi; an organisation encouraging people to enter the world of second-hand and clothes-swapping.

Daadi hosts regular clothing swap events and workshops across Costa Blanca, in collaboration with local venues; their last swap welcomed more than 120 people.

Currently run by 10 volunteers, Daadi collaborates with charities and upcycles all unsold clothes, rescuing fabric.

Not only do these practices help preserve the environment, but they play an integral role in empowering the lives of women in India and helps to fund a small school on the outskirts of Jaipur.

At Daadi, organic tote bags are sold to each customer, handmade by Indian women.

All sales are transferred to the Indian families, encouraging the women to work and create something of their own.

Book for the next event on May 7 at Facebook Daadi Clothes Swap or donate to Buymeacoffee.com/daadi