By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 9:10

Palmeral of Orihuela joins prestigious European Route of Historical Gardens. Image: Palmeral de Orihuela / Facebook.

The Palmeral of Orihuela has joined the prestigious European Route of Historical Gardens.

This gives the city the honour of becoming part of a network that includes 32 partners and 47 gardens across 10 European countries.

Notable gardens in this network include the Alhambra in Granada, the Royal Site of Aranjuez, Warsaw in Poland, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Herrenhäuser Gärten in Germany, and the parks of Sintra-Monte da Lua in Portugal.

This recognition is particularly important for the ageing palm grove of Orihuela, which requires rejuvenation through new plantations.

Despite challenges such as the weevil plague, the palm grove boasts over 8,900 specimens, with about 5,900 being municipal property.

Additionally, there are 1,275 monumental palm trees and 26 select palm trees distinguished for their special genetic characteristics and quality.

Historic gardens, as defined by the Florence Charter of 1981, are architectural and plant compositions of public interest from an art historical perspective.

These gardens, considered monuments, are part of the European Historic Gardens Itinerary, one of the 40 cultural routes certified by the Council of Europe.

They offer a cultural route combining architecture, history, and botany, inviting exploration and discovery of these treasures across Europe.

The second most significant palm grove in Europe, covering an area of 60 hectares, was designated as a Picturesque Site and later as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

It is situated near the San Antón neighbourhood and is shielded by mountainous reliefs, which lend it a distinctive landscape. Despite being on the city outskirts, it is seamlessly integrated into urban life commonly used for sports activities.