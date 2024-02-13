By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:51

Orihuela's pest predicament: Evil weevil Palm invasion. Image: SOORACHET KHEAWHOM / Shutterstock.com.

Once again, the red palm weevil has resurfaced in the Vega Baja region, this time affecting palm groves in Orihuela Costa.

The lack of pruning and maintenance of around 7,000 palm trees in the coastal area of Orihuela, untouched for two years, has allowed this destructive insect to spread.

The situation is particularly worrying in urbanisations like Cabo Roig, where residents have observed the weevil causing damage to palm trees in private plots.

Frustration has grown among residents due to the ongoing neglect of green areas in Orihuela Costa.

Residents, especially in Cabo Roig, have taken action by gathering signatures to urge the City Council to intervene urgently.

They are calling for the removal of dried palm fronds from trees and treatments to combat the weevil infestation. Some individuals have had to remove affected palm trees because of the damage caused by the weevil larvae.

The Cabo Roig and Lomas de Orihuela Costa Neighbourhood Association, the largest association on the Orihuela coast, has formally addressed the Council, highlighting the challenges residents face due to the deteriorating condition of palm trees.

Their letter was accompanied by numerous signatures.