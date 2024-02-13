By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 10:51
Orihuela's pest predicament: Evil weevil Palm invasion. Image: SOORACHET KHEAWHOM / Shutterstock.com.
Once again, the red palm weevil has resurfaced in the Vega Baja region, this time affecting palm groves in Orihuela Costa.
The lack of pruning and maintenance of around 7,000 palm trees in the coastal area of Orihuela, untouched for two years, has allowed this destructive insect to spread.
The situation is particularly worrying in urbanisations like Cabo Roig, where residents have observed the weevil causing damage to palm trees in private plots.
Frustration has grown among residents due to the ongoing neglect of green areas in Orihuela Costa.
Residents, especially in Cabo Roig, have taken action by gathering signatures to urge the City Council to intervene urgently.
They are calling for the removal of dried palm fronds from trees and treatments to combat the weevil infestation. Some individuals have had to remove affected palm trees because of the damage caused by the weevil larvae.
The Cabo Roig and Lomas de Orihuela Costa Neighbourhood Association, the largest association on the Orihuela coast, has formally addressed the Council, highlighting the challenges residents face due to the deteriorating condition of palm trees.
Their letter was accompanied by numerous signatures.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.