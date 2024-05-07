Fuengirola has best pizzeria

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 9:48
Photo: Pizzeria Primavera
50 Top Pizza was created as the first international guide to pizza, with the aim, every year, of recognising the best independent pizzerias in Spain.
The list of 50 establishments that pay tribute to this Italian recipe has been published and only one of these distinctions goes to a pizzeria on the Costa del Sol.
This is the Pizzeria Primavera. Located in Fuengirola, this restaurant has been selecting, “the best ingredients on the market to bring them to the table fresh and prepared by hand since 1997”, reports the guide.
At Primavera you can find pizzas made with organic flour, sourdough and long fermentation, “to achieve better digestibility and aroma in the final product”.
What makes their pizzas special is the choice of the product and the craftsmanship of the preparations: “All our preparations are handmade and we use seasonal organic products”, they said.
50 Top Pizza has also announced the celebration of the first edition of Pizza Week Spain Edition, created in collaboration with Mammafiore, the distributor of Italian products in Europe.
This initiative will take place from May 11 to 18, with 105 participating pizzerias. It will be a week of pizza-flavoured events, showcasing a huge variety of flavours and types of pizza, new trends, rare recipes and other gastronomic proposals to explore.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
