Costa del Sol news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 May 2024 • 9:35

Calle Terraza in Estepona Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Remodelling

WORK has begun on the comprehensive remodelling project of the central Calle Terraza in Estepona, which aims to transform one of the commercial streets in the town to make it more accessible and safe and integrate it into the pedestrian area of the historic centre.

On strike

FUENGIROLA’S urban bus service workers are set to continue their strike for another month with stoppages every day. According to a union leader, “the strikes carried out from March 15 until April 30 will be extended until May 28 or until the demands are met”.

Disappeared

TWO men arrested for the shooting in Puerto Banus which damaged a popular restaurant, were released on bail a month later and have not been seen again. The suspects, one British and one Irish, have disappeared, similar to the Mocro-Mafia leader who also recently absconded while on bail.

No tax

THE president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno has ruled out imposing a tourist tax after arguing that “we are not for taxation and that it would affect tourism itself within the region, which is the bread of tens of thousands of families”.

New supermarket

THE new Mercadona in Estepona opened on Monday May 6. Located in the Las Mesas area, at Calle Italia, next to the BP petrol station, this new supermarket is much larger than those already located in the town, and has 190 parking spaces.

On trial

THE trial against the British man accused of stabbing young Ulrich to death in Atalaya during a traffic argument has been scheduled for September 23. The accused faces a 16-year prison sentence. The incident took place in November 2020 following which the accused tried to flee the country.