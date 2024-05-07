Mallorca’s Vibrant Coastal Scene

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 07 May 2024 • 9:30

Beautiful Coastal Venues Credit: Facebook

Mallorca offers a vibrant coastal lifestyle for those who enjoy luxurious experiences and stunning views.

Marinas and Ports

Mallorca’s marinas and ports have an air of sophistication, drawing in visitors with their high-end bars, restaurants, and boutiques. Nestled along the island’s coastline, ports like Port Adriano, Puerto Portals, and Port d’Andratx are the hangouts of the rich and famous. Contemporary venues line the waterfront with handcrafted cocktails and exquisite menus. These are great locations for people-watching and catching up with friends while basking in the ambiance of the Mediterranean Sea breeze. As the sun sets, enjoy the stylish nightlife against a glittering backdrop of luxury yachts.

Look out for:

Tim’s Bar, Port d’Andratx

Rumour has it that Claudia Schiffer was ‘discovered’ at the harbour front bar overlooking quaint fishing boats and luxury yachts. Offering a fabulous range of beers, cocktails, and wine, Tim’s Bar is a perfect sunset spot.

Beach Clubs

Mallorca boasts a number of beach clubs epitomising coastal chic. Blending style, relaxation, and culinary excellence, it’s hard to imagine a better place to meet friends and party.

Along the picturesque promenade between Portixol and the cathedral, laid back beach clubs offer panoramic views of the bay, providing the perfect setting for indulgence. Equally, from Illetas to Puerto Portals, you will find venues from stylish beach huts to five-star clubs, catering to every taste and preference.

Visit:

Puro Beach Club

This cosmopolitan beach club is located in a stunning spot in Illetas. A large terrace overlooks the sea with cosy loungers and day beds.

Puro Beach offers direct access to the sea, as well as a restaurant, terrace bar, beach zones and a romantic cave. Enjoy panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and Palma Bay.

Resident DJs play throughout the day, from early in the morning until the last rays of sun.

Assaona Beach Club, Portixol

The Assaona Beach Club is located in Portixol, to the east of Palma city centre, boasting wonderful views over the city and cathedral.

Newly renovated, the true gem of this club is the terrace. With sun loungers positioned on a white sandy beach, this is luxury living. Enjoy gourmet cuisine and delicious cocktails.

Whether you are seeking a laid-back afternoon by the sea, or a lively evening of music and dancing, Mallorca’s coastal venues promise a luxury experience.