By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 May 2024 • 8:06

Boho Boutique Credit: La Boutique Boho by Javeacompany, Facebook

Do you want to spend the summer in style? Find your new favourites at the Boho Boutique fashion show at La Bambula on May 18.

From 6pm, the popular La Bambula beach restaurant will host the stylish models exhibiting Boho Boutique´s latest spring-summer collection.

The brand´s authentic craft, choice of soft fabrics and passion for colour, make for one-of-a-kind garments, reflective of the Mediterranean lifestyle.

With flowing dresses, floral blouses and statement jewellery pieces, the nature of our Coast is beautifully reflected in the eye-catching, colourful outfits. With a wide variety of beachwear, streetwear and fancy dress, you are guaranteed to find a piece that moves your soul or would make a great gift for a loved one.

La Bambula restaurant offers an extensive menu, ranging from sushi and pizza to vegan dishes and delightful desserts. Come to enjoy the exotic, tasty cocktails at a sea-fronted venue and find your new favourite garment at Boho Boutique fashion show.

La Bambula at Avenida Ultramar 2, Javea

6pm start. Reserve your seat at 966 470 688

Discover Boho Boutique´s collection here.