By Laura Kemp • 18 May 2022 • 10:46

Javea: What is happening with the closures on Arenal in Javea, Costa Blanca? Image - Facebook

On Tuesday, May 17, the council forcibly closed, using the police and the Guardia Civil, the popular bars on the Arenal in Javea including Salt, Bambula, Atalaya, Aqua, Achill and Botanica.

The Javea Company is currently seeking a Judicial, so the question stands – does that not make this an illegal closure? One bar owner was given just 20 minutes to collect her belongings and vacate the premises, while customers were told to pack up their things and leave immediately.

There will be a gathering on Thursday, May 19, at 7pm at Bambula for those who are worried about the closures in Javea and would like to find out more.

Some have said that it is an issue on the Costas and that these premises are illegal as they are situated only 50 metres from the sea, however, this brings up the question of houses and restaurants at the port and their close proximity to the sea.

The Arenal attracts up to 90 per cent of tourists that visit the town of Javea. These trendy bars are a major attraction for locals and tourists and they employ over 400 people.

An official statement from the Javea Company that was released on Facebook on Tuesday evening, May 17, said: “Dear clients and friends, we have to announce that unfortunately the city council has fulfilled its threat to seal off our premises Bambula and Acqua.”

“To understand how unfair and discriminatory this situation is you just need to ask one simple question: How many businesses currently lack the proper license yet continue with their activity?”

“The answer is: THE GREAT MAJORITY!!! And with this answer you can see the INCREDIBLE SCANDAL of the situation”

“Even more when we have an administrative OCA (this is a document that certifies that we have all the necessary documentation, as well as the relevant security, fire prevention, accessibility tests… necessary to carry out our activity)”

“We simple request that the administration has the COURAGE to answer this question!!! And that hypocrisy and cowardice of some politicians finally sees the light.”

“As on many occasions, we hope that justice will allow us to open, since we consider ILLEGAL the actions carried out by the administration.”